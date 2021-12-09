News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Ozark Still Accepting Ideas For Business And Economic Development Concepts

Dec 9, 2021

The city of Lake Ozark is looking towards the future when it comes to its economic development.

With planned future projects, including a possible Casino and Hotel complex by the Osage Nation, the city is making a list of what they’d like to see done in the next 10-15 years.

That list, according to the city, includes more workforce housing, the Bagnell dam strip revitalization, entertainment venues and amphitheaters, a possible convention center and additional small businesses, such as restaurants and local shops.

The city says they’re looking for input from now until January 10th, in order to see who’s looking to build in the community and determine the best way for the city to create the infrastructure needed to support these projects.

