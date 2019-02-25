Lake Ozark to Hear Second Reading on Noise Ordinance, Narcan Policy

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen will hold second reading on a pair of bills affecting businesses and the city police force when they meet Tuesday night. Up for final approval is a proposed noise ordinance limiting amplified music at nighttime in businesses that sell alcohol. Also scheduled for second reading is a policy establishing that the police will carry and be trained in the deployment of narcan for opioid overdoses. Both measures passed their first reading at the last meeting. Tuesday’s meeting also contains a special event application for the St. Patrick’s Day parade and expenditure for micro-paving on a part of old highway 54. Meeting time Tuesday night is 6pm.