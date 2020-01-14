News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Ozark to Vote on Two Potential Ballot Issues to Fund Transportation Improvements

The upcoming municipal election is expected to take center-stage during tonight’s Board of Aldermen meeting in Lake Ozark. Discussion items appearing on the agenda include two bills which, if advanced by the board, will put a couple issues in front of the voters in April…the first is whether to authorize the city to borrow up to $6-million for transportation and the second to authorize the city to impose a local use tax, also to go toward transportation improvements. First and second readings are scheduled for both bills. The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting begins at 6pm in Lake Ozark City Hall.

