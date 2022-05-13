News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Politics Top Stories

Lake Ozark Votes 5 To 1 To Work With St. Louis Development Firm

ByReporter Mike Anthony

May 12, 2022 , , ,

Officials in Lake Ozark give the nod to Regional Strategies to assist with the potential of large-scale developments moving into the city.

Assistant City Administrator and Economic Development Director Harrison Fry says there were questions about some past affiliations of the main principal, Jeff Abbousie, but the board ended up agreeing, in a 5-1 vote, that the short-term agreement was needed…“He communicated that he has been visiting the lake for nearly 50 years and has had the opportunity to watch it grow. In his professional life, he has spent a great deal of his time working in and around economic development construction projects and he would like to bring that experience to an area that he is passionate about. The board seemed very receptive to that.”

It’s a 90-day deal with regular reports about potential developments to be submitted to the city.

Cost of the agreement is $4,900.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Business COVID 19 Crime Health Local News Politics State News

Show Me State Ranks In The Middle For “Safest” State During COVID 19

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News

COMO Connect Hits 25,000 Subscribers – Offers Major Prize Package

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

Morgan County Commission Makes Decisions On COD’s & Repairs

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Business COVID 19 Crime Health Local News Politics State News

Show Me State Ranks In The Middle For “Safest” State During COVID 19

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News

COMO Connect Hits 25,000 Subscribers – Offers Major Prize Package

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

Morgan County Commission Makes Decisions On COD’s & Repairs

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Health Local News Politics State News

Missouri Senators Working “No Patient Left Alone” Act

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com