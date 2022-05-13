Officials in Lake Ozark give the nod to Regional Strategies to assist with the potential of large-scale developments moving into the city.

Assistant City Administrator and Economic Development Director Harrison Fry says there were questions about some past affiliations of the main principal, Jeff Abbousie, but the board ended up agreeing, in a 5-1 vote, that the short-term agreement was needed…“He communicated that he has been visiting the lake for nearly 50 years and has had the opportunity to watch it grow. In his professional life, he has spent a great deal of his time working in and around economic development construction projects and he would like to bring that experience to an area that he is passionate about. The board seemed very receptive to that.”

It’s a 90-day deal with regular reports about potential developments to be submitted to the city.

Cost of the agreement is $4,900.