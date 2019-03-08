Lake Ozark Woman Arrested After Scuffle with Police

A Lake Ozark woman is facing criminal charges after an altercation with law enforcement officers in Lake Ozark. Lacy Mae Lock had been pulled over by a Miller County Deputy when they called a female officer from Lake Ozark Police to frisk her. Lock was allegedly uncooperative and pulled away from the officers, reportedly kicking one of them before she was taken to the ground and handcuffed. The arresting officer says she found a pipe in her backseat after transporting Lock to the jail. The pipe field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Lock is charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and resisting a felony arrest.