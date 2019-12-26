Lake Ozark Woman Hurt in Wreck on U.S. 54 Christmas Day

A Lake Ozark woman suffers minor injuries in a wreck on 54 Christmas Day. According to the Highway Patrol, 18-year old Payton Dannatt of Osage Beach was attempting to turn left to merge onto U.S. 54 eastbound from Route AA. Dannatt failed to yield to oncoming traffic, hitting a vehicle driven by 49-year old Jerry Tindall of Lake Ozark in the side. Neither driver was hurt, but a passenger in the Tindall vehicle, 68-year old Donna Kelsey, was transported to Lake Regional. The accident happened around 11:30 Wednesday morning.