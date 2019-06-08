News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Ozark Youth Police Academy Coming Up

A popular community outreach program in Lake Ozark is coming up soon. The annual Youth Police Academy is presented by the Lake Ozark Police Department, along with assistance from numerous other agencies including the SWAT team, the Highway Patrol, Water Patrol, and the Miller County Sheriff. Designed for kids ages 10-16, the two day academy includes crime scene processing, a demonstration from SWAT, the patrol helicopter, mock traffic stops, and a driving obstacle course, just to name a few of the events.

      NEWS-6-8-19 Launderville Academy - 8th June 2019

Lake Ozark Police Chief Gary Launderville says the department will provide lunch for the kids and every participant gets a t-shirt and will go through a graduation ceremony at the end of the academy. It’s scheduled for June 20th and 21st at Port Arrowhead. Registration costs $15 and applications are due by Friday, June 14th.

