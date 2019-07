A lake area resident and tournament angler won a big prize in New York. Casey Scanlon of Lake Ozark won the FLW Tour at Lake Champlain. Scanlon weighed in five fish totaling 19 pounds, 10 ounces on Sunday to claim the tour’s regular season finale and the top prize of $100,000. His four-day total was 20 fish weighing 76 pounds, two ounces. He beat out 162 other top anglers from around the nation. It is his first career FLW Tour win.