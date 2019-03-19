Lake Ozark’s New Fire Boat Proves Worth on Weekend Condo Fire

A fire at the Southwood Shores condominiums on HH Saturday was the first time the Lake Ozark Fire Protection District had to use their new fire boat. Added to the department late last year, the new boat has more pumping power than the previous one, giving the department more reliability to provide water to firefighters.

Assistant Chief Matt Birdsley says there’s no doubt that the boat helped prevent the fire from being worse.

The damages were contained to one building. One person was treated for smoke inhalation.