Lake Race 2021 A Success – New Award Added For Racing History

Official results are now in from Lake Race 2021 and officials are excited about the turnout and response to this year’s event.

“We thank our sponsors, it’s been an incredible journey….it’s been 2 years since we’ve had Lake Race. I became President of the board in December of 2019 and we didn’t have a race in 2020 due to COVID, so everybody for 2021 THANK YOU VERY MUCH!”

Speaking at the Awards Ceremony, Tom Abbott with Lake Race says they couldn’t have done it without the volunteers and the sponsors.

“Where would we be putting this race together without our sponsors? KRMS and Viper Communications…they broadcasted this race on television to over 40 million people and over 50 television stations across the united states so, Camden on the Lake..our host hotel…how about the race course today? The guys who set the race course today have never set a race course in their life and they pulled it together for us. And the Neon Taco? How about George Tucker and his crew getting us back to the dam!”

In addition to the trophies handed out to the winners, Lake Race’s Tom Abbott says they’ve added a very special trophy which will remain here at the Lake.

“As one of my roles as President, I wanted something to commemorate the very beginning…the start of powerboat racing here at the Lake of the Ozarks. I was reading a 1995 edition of the Powerboat Magazine that had an article about Earl Rand and his lovely wife Rose, so I made a choice and today we’re unveiling the “Earl and Rose Rand” Memorial Lake Race trophy.”

Abbott says Earl Rand’s history runs deep for powerboat racing at the Lake of the Ozarks “Lake race has been around since 2013. I have been involved in offshore powerboat racing here since 1993, which was the US offshore power fest. One of the brain child’s behind that was Earl Rand with Marina Bay resort. So Earl was instrumental in it, our Tri-County Lodging Association and Jim Divincen…they all had the vision to bring offshore powerboat racing here to Lake of the Ozarks.”

You can find full results from this year’s winners below: