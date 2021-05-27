Lake Race 2021 To Feature OPA Racing And NGK Formula One Offshore Powerboats On National TV Broadcast

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO – After having its event canceled due to COVID 19 in 2020, Lake Race is returning for the 2021 season with major announcements. The annual powerboating event that features the Offshore Powerboat Association’s top racers, who compete on a monthly basis for points, will once again return to the Lake of the Ozarks and they won’t be alone.

Millions of fans will now be able to watch the races from across the country, offering a safe way to enjoy the race without having to attend it in person. Broadcast partner Viper Communications says not only will they be providing play by play with legendary sports broadcaster Brendan Matthews, but he will be joined by racing legend Brad Harrington, Mike Yowaiski and the radio/TV broadcast is being distributed on numerous cable, online streaming and HD TV channels across the country. “This is huge for the Lake Race and for the Lake of the Ozarks” says Viper co-owner Dennis Klautzer, “when we got the call that more than 50 over-the-air TV stations across the country, including Hawaii, and some 379 cable systems wanted to air the event…. we were astonished. It’s a dream come true for this community and all involved in the event.”

Klautzer says those over-the-air stations include local TV channels KOZL in Springfield, MO, KZOU in Columbia, MO and WCIA in Quincy, Illinois. That’s in addition to the online streaming with News/Talk KRMS, that will have the audio play-by-play on the air at 1150AM, 97.5 & 103.3 FM but also online at http://krmsradio.com. There you can also find KRMS TV and a full list of all the broadcast stations carrying the race.

The live stream from KRMS TV will be carried on YouTube, Facebook and other streaming platforms.

In addition to the scheduled OPA races, officials with NGK Formula One Powerboat Racing are also joining the event for the first time in Lake of the Ozarks History. Formula One’s racing events were originally held in Missouri for decades inside the city of St. Louis, but racing official Tim Seebold says they’re excited to bring this event to the Lake of the Ozarks. “These F1 boats are lightning quick, with speeds of 120 mph” says Seebold, “They make razor sharp turns, create up close and personal, deck to deck racing and it really brings thrills rarely experienced by boat racing fans.”

And fans will really have the chance to enjoy this year’s event, as Lake Race is returning to its original race course at Bagnell Dam. That will allow racing fans the chance to watch the boats make wide turns alongside the dam, as they head down the course. The new host facility Neon Taco (Formally Beaver’s) is fully open and owner George Tucker says he’s excited to let patrons see the new facility and upgrades that have been made to the area, and the dry pits that sit behind the facility on Bagnell Dam Boulevard.

Lake Race 2021 will start with a Meet and Greet on the Bagnell Dam Strip, followed by the test and tune day on the 4th leading up to the race day on the 5th in Lake Ozark, MO.

This is a free event that is open to all ages. To learn more, visit http://lakerace.com

About Lake Race:

Lake Race offshore Powerboat Race at Lake of the Ozarks is entering its 7th year of racing excitement. Sanctioned by Offshore Powerboat Association and APBA, Lake Race attracts the fastest and most powerful boats in the world to compete on the waters of the beautiful Lake of the Ozarks. As we enter this 7th season, the Lake Race Board of Directors has chosen a new location on the water, and a world-class venue to allow for the consistent growth our event has experienced since its inception. Family fun with speed, power and excitement is what we’re about! This event also benefits numerous local charities including Citizens Against Domestic Violence, The Boy Scouts and Kids Harbor.

About Viper Communications:

Viper Communications INC provides radio and TV programming for the Lake of the Ozarks. Since 1997, Viper has operated News/Talk 1150 KRMS and 93.5 ROCKS, which remain the # 1 and # 2 stations in the market. KRMS, which has been a staple in the community since 1951, is the only local talk radio station and features more than 7 hours of local programming daily. In addition, Viper also owners Classic Country 104.9 and the new 98.7 The Cove, while providing the only HD signal in central Missouri on 93.5 FM. Viper has also produced numerous powerboat racing events, including Lake Race, The Lake of the Ozarks Shootout, Offshore at the Ozarks and the Englewood Beach Waterfest Offshore Championships.

About NGK Spark Plugs Formula 1 Powerboat Series:

Established in 2017, the series features weekend long community events highlighted by 20+ Formula 1 outboard powerboats reaching speeds of 120 mph. Beyond the live attendance, the events provide media exposure, both nationally and worldwide with live streaming on our social media outlets as well as traditional outlets. Through live attendance and media coverage, the series reaches billions of loyal fans each season.

The NGK Formula 1 Powerboat Series enjoys the strong commitment of title sponsor, NGK Spark Plugs – The Ignition Specialist. Since 1936, NGK Spark Plugs has been the world leader in technology, innovation, and world-class quality in the design of spark plugs and oxygen sensors.