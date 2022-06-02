T-minus a couple days until the annual Lake Race marks its return to Lake of the Ozarks.

The event includes different activities all week long continuing tonight with a “meet and greet” from 5-7 at the Encore.

“The racers come in, and they register, and they check in and they get all the stuff they need for the week. And we’ll be having a little party to welcome them to the Lake of the Ozarks, and it’s open to the public so if you’d like to come and meet a racer, say hi, it’s a great time to do that” says Lake Race Executive Director Christy Jansen.

She tells KRMS News that pre-race activities will continue on Friday with a street party along the strip, starting at 4, followed by the main event…race day…which begins at 10:45 Saturday morning with the National Anthem followed by the racing.

KRMS Radio and TV will broadcast the racing from 11-5 on Saturday.