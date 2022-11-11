News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Race Gets New Name And Dates Released For 2023

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Nov 11, 2022 , ,

As the fall winds blow and the change of seasons occur many Lake Area folks are already dreaming of next summer and the Lake of the Ozarks Powerfest, formerly known as The Lake Race.

In 2023 it will be held at Shady Gators and Camden on the Lake from June 1st through 3rd.

The traditional Meet and Greet event will be held at Shady Gators on June 2nd followed by a thrill filled day of Boat Racing on the 3rd.

The awards ceremony will be at Encore that evening.

There will be concert announcements and more events to be announced later.

And you’ll hear about here on KRMS News.

By Reporter Chris Barnum

