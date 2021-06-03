News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Race Meet And Greet Set For Thursday Night At Camden On The Lake

By

Bagnell Dam is ready for Lake Race 2021, with the host location at the brand new Neon Taco on The Strip.

The event starts at 5PM and it is open to the public on the boardwalk below.

Numerous racers will be on hand and you’ll have a chance to participate in 1 of the 2 Lake Race Auctions during the event.

If you’re coming to the races Saturday, there will be several ways for you to get close to watch.

“We’re gonna have golf car shuttles, we’re gonna have bus shuttles….shuttling people back and forth to parking lots as try to accommodate as many people as we can” says Lake Race Executive Director Christy Janssen “we’re just super excited about it, having it come back to the strip…it’s going to be a great layout for it!”

She tells KRMS News the race is bringing in racers and spectators from different parts of the country.

Listen for live coverage of Lake Race on News / Talk KRMS, 1150 AM, 103.3 FM and 97.5 FM.

You’ll also be able to see the action on KRMS TV.

