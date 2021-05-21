News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Race Poker Run Set For This Saturday

Saturday is the Lake Race Poker Run across the Lake of the Ozarks.

Boaters and those who wish to drive on land are welcomed to travel from point to point, getting a playing card at each stop and having the chance to win at the end of the event by holding the best hand.

Stops include Sunny’s Marina, Shady Gators, Camden on the Lake, Backwater Jack’s, Redhead’s Lakeside Grill and Dog Days.

Friday is the last day to register to participate, you can do so by visiting Backwater Jacks in person or click the link below.

The cost is $100 per boat and an additional $50 per person taking part in the morning breakfast, all participants will get a Lake Race Poker Run t-shirt.

You can sign up here: https://lakerace.com/land-or-lake-poker-run-registration/

