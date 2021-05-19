Lake Race Social Onboard Celebration Cruise Set For Wednesday

Lake Race 2021 is coming up the first week of June.

Another Lake Race Social is set for Wednesday, and this one’s going to be on the water.

“It’s a social that will benefit the Lake Race and we’re looking forward to having a great time and a great turn out” says Captain Joe Harvey of Celebration Cruise in Lake Ozark, “We have over 100 seats in side, on Celebration one the bar is upstairs and on Celebration two the bar is downstairs so…plenty of seats, places to hang and lots of panoramic windows. So you’ll have a great time, even if the rain continues.”

He tells KRMS News the cruise will run around 2 hours and you can look into reservations online at http://cruiselakeoftheozarks.com or just show up “if you don’t have a reservation…we will certainly welcome you, if you walk up we would be glad to have you and we’re not going to turn anyone away.”

Captain Harvey says the ships will board near Bagnell Dam around 5 o’clock and the cruise begins at 5:30 pm.

Admission is $25-dollars per person and there are numerous events taking place on the boats, including a live auction with Rick Bryant as well as a special go-fast-boat ride door prize for all who attend.

Lake Race 2021 is happening June 3rd through June 5th.