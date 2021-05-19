News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake Race Social Onboard Celebration Cruise Set For Wednesday

By

Lake Race 2021 is coming up the first week of June.

Another Lake Race Social is set for Wednesday, and this one’s going to be on the water.

“It’s a social that will benefit the Lake Race and we’re looking forward to having a great time and a great turn out” says Captain Joe Harvey of Celebration Cruise in Lake Ozark, “We have over 100 seats in side, on Celebration one the bar is upstairs and on Celebration two the bar is downstairs so…plenty of seats, places to hang and lots of panoramic windows. So you’ll have a great time, even if the rain continues.”

He tells KRMS News the cruise will run around 2 hours and you can look into reservations online at http://cruiselakeoftheozarks.com or just show up “if you don’t have a reservation…we will certainly welcome you, if you walk up we would be glad to have you and we’re not going to turn anyone away.”

Captain Harvey says the ships will board near Bagnell Dam around 5 o’clock and the cruise begins at 5:30 pm.

Admission is $25-dollars per person and there are numerous events taking place on the boats, including a live auction with Rick Bryant as well as a special go-fast-boat ride door prize for all who attend.

Lake Race 2021 is happening June 3rd through June 5th.

Filed Under: Business, Entertainment, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com