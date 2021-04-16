News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Race Social Scheduled For Friday Night At Fish And Company

Lake Race 2021 is coming to the Lake Area the first week of June, and there’s another social coming up tonight in Camdenton at Dale Blue’s Fish and Company off Pier 31 Road or the 31 Mile Marker of the main channel.

“If you’ve never been there before, it’s a great place to hang out” says Tom Abbett with Lake Race, “you talk about live music at the Lake…Dale Blue has been doing it around here for 30 plus years, he’s an icon!”

Abbett tells KRMS News the social’s happening from 5 til 7 and there’s a $10 dollar contribution requested at the door to help raise funds for the race and also for several Lake Area non-profits, including Citizens Against Domestic Violence, Kids Harbor and the Boy Scouts.

Keep listening to News / Talk KRMS for coming details and live coverage of Lake Race 2021.

