Lake Race 2021 is set for June 3rd, 4th and 5th near Bagnell Dam, and there’s a social happening Thursday night.

“It’s going to be 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock at Alley Cats down on the strip” says Tom Abbett with Lake Race.

He tells KRMS News they’re asking for a $10 dollar donation to help local charities like CADV, Kids Harbor, LOWA and the Boy Scouts.

If you’re interested in volunteering to help out at Lake Race you can learn more Thursday night at Alley Cat’s in Lake Ozark.