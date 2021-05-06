News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Race Social Taking Place Thursday Night At Paradise

Lake Race 2021 is less than a month away, and there’s another Lake Race social coming up Thursday night.

It’s going to be hosted by Paradise. It’s just a $10 donation, and you’ll get a fabulous appetizer buffet and all of the money raised goes back to Lake Race” says Executive Director Christy Janssen.

She tells KRMS News Lake Race is scheduled for June 3rd, 4th and 5th “and it’s being returned to the Strip, where it was in the past, so we’re excited to have it back there. We’re going to have so many fun events…there’s just so much going on and we have so many people planning to come in for this year. It’s just going to be a fun event that nobody should miss.”

Janssen says more Lake Race socials are scheduled this month and you can learn more at http://lakerace.com

Wall-to-wall coverage of Lake Race will be happening on News / Talk KRMS and the Viper Communications family of radio stations.

For information on the social and how to get to Paradise, see below:

 

Paradise Tropical Restaurant & Bar

430 Tropical Trails End Rd

Sunrise Beach, MO 65079

24MM of the Main Channel by water

