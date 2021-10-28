Lake Real Estate Numbers Top $1 Billion Dollars – Highest Ever Seen

Lake of the Ozarks Real Estate sales are now becoming historic.

New numbers released at a recent Real Estate Symposium show that there has been over $1 Billion Dollars’ worth of transactions done since the start of 2021, almost 30% higher than 2020.

That’s a new record for the Lake area, which still has 1 quarter left in the Real Estate Market for 2021.

Topping the Market in sales is Homes off the water, which have brought in over $400 million dollars so far.

Lot sales on the water are high too, topping off at $241 million while condos are at $200 million.

The lowest number of sales is actually commercial real estate, which is sitting between $34 to 37 million heading into the 4th quarter.