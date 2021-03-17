Lake Realtor Bauman Denied Bond – Will Have Hearing On March 22nd

A Lake Area real estate agent accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill her ex-mother-in-law will not be getting bond.

Leigh Ann Bauman appeared via video conference at a bond hearing Tuesday, but her attorneys were in the courtroom when Camden County Judge Heather Miller decided not to set bond.

Prosecutors accuse Bauman of trying to hire someone to kill her ex-mother-in-law AND to make it look like an accident.

According to court records, the judge was concerned about Bauman’s ties to numerous states, money and danger to the victim.

Bauman now has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday, March 22nd.