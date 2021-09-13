Lake Realtor Bauman Faces Bond Violation After THC Is Found In Her Body

Lake Realtor Leigh Ann Bauman is facing more troubles after she’s found with T.H.C. in her system, a violation of her Bond agreement.

She claims the T.H.C is medical cannabis from a St. Louis doctor and that she has a “prescription” for it.

Bauman is accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill her ex-mother-in-law and this is the 2nd time she’s violated the terms of her bond.

One of the requirements she has was to avoid contact with her children, which she violated when she attempted to order birthday gifts.

Bauman has a trial date set for February of next year.