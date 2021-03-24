Lake Realtor Leigh Ann Bauman To Stand Trial Starting April 7th

Lake Area real estate agent Leigh Ann Bauman stands accused of conspiracy to commit murder, and it looks like she’ll stand trial.

Bauman appeared in a hearing Monday and Associate Judge Heather Miller has decided to move ahead with the trial.

Court records show Bauman’s accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill her ex-mother-in-law and she’s accused of being willing to pay $15-hundred dollars to have it done.

Prosecutors played audio at Monday’s hearing and they say it proves Bauman was trying to strike a deal with a witness who turned to police for help.

Bauman’s next court appearance is April 7th.