Lake Regional Announces Plans for More Renovations

Lake Regional Health System has announced plans for another major renovation project at the hospital in Osage Beach. The Progressive Care Unit will get a makeover as part of a project that includes a new entrance and family lounge area along with new nurses’ stations, upgraded flooring, and new wall coverings. Work is scheduled to begin December 10th and be completed by next spring. In the meantime, patients at the PCU will be moved to 1 North on the hospital’s first floor. Visitors should take note that the patients’ room numbers will remain the same and will not coincide with the floor number.