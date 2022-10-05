Lake Regional Announces Promotion Of Radiology Manager

Lake Regional Health System is pleased to announce the promotion of Amanda “Mandy” Bargfrede, R.T. (R)(M), to Radiology manager.

She manages all modalities within the Radiology Department, including general X-ray, CT, MRI, nuclear medicine, general/vascular ultrasound, echo vascular ultrasound and clerical staff.

Bargfrede has worked at Lake Regional in Diagnostic Imaging since 2007.

She has spent the last three years as the lead X-ray tech. She graduated from Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge with an Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology.

She lives in Lake Ozark.

Additional promotions:

The Lake Regional Health System medical staff recently elected new officers. Orthopedic Surgeon Jeff Jones, D.O., was elected chief of staff; Emergency Department Physician Todd Cooper, M.D., was elected vice chief of staff; and Family Medicine Physician Christine Livek, M.D., was elected secretary/treasurer. Terms began Oct. 1 and last two years.

New department chairs also were named: OB-GYN Angela Breckenridge, D.O., FACOOG, was named chair of Maternal Child Health; Cardiologist Muthu Krishnan, M.D., FACC, was named chair of Medicine and Family Practice; and General Surgeon John Patton, D.O., FACOS, was named chair of Surgery.

“Congratulations to our newly elected physician leaders,” said CEO Kevin McRoberts, FACHE. “Their leadership ensures we keep the patient at the center of every decision we make as we advance local health care.”

The medical staff at Lake Regional Health System includes more than 100 providers who offer primary and specialty care for area residents and visitors.

Lake Regional Health System provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region.

To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.