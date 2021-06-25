News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Regional Breaks Ground On New Lebanon Facility

By

The groundbreaking ceremony is complete for the new Lake Regional health campus in Lebanon.

Officials gathering on Thursday at the new 12 ½ acre site on Cowan drive, to dig the first shovels of dirt for the new two-story, 30,000 square foot facility.

They say residents will be able to receive a wide range of health services at this new campus.

Lake Regional has been a part of the Lebanon area for 3 years now, occupying a older building in town.

Some of the services expected at this new facility include primary care and pediatrics, along with express care services and rehab therapies.

 

****Additional info:

 

Lake Regional Holds Groundbreaking for Lebanon Campus

 

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Lake Regional Health System celebrated the groundbreaking for the new Lake Regional campus in Lebanon on June 24. The 12.5-acre site, located at 755 Cowan Drive, will include a two-story, 30,000-square-foot facility where Lebanon residents will receive a wide range of health services.

“When we opened our primary care and Express Care clinics three years ago, we celebrated a stronger commitment to Lebanon,” said Lake Regional Health System CEO Dane W. Henry, FACHE. “This groundbreaking shows how serious we are about that commitment. We’re here for Lebanon, and we’re here to stay.”

Services at the new location will include primary care and pediatrics; Express Care with evening and weekend hours; Occupational Medicine for local industries; imaging services; and expanded specialty care, including heart care and orthopedics. The new facility’s patient-centered design includes ample parking and accessible entrances, with one entrance for Express Care and Occupational Medicine and another for primary and specialty care. The current clinic location on Elm Street will house Home Health, as well as rehab therapies.

“We are honored to be caring for this community, and we envision continued growth for Lebanon,” Henry said. “We consider ourselves fortunate to be able to make a positive contribution to this incredible community.”

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Henry recognized two special donors who made this new facility possible, Bill and Janet C. Williams. A portion of the 12.5-acre tract was donated by the Williams Family Trust. Henry also thanked those in attendance, including representatives from area businesses and government officials.

See the future of health care in Lebanon built in real time at lakeregional.com/Lebanon.

Lake Regional Health System provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. The hospital is a Level II Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (heart attack) Center and Level III Trauma Center. Lake Regional also provides a wide range of specialties, including cancer care, heart care, orthopedics and women’s health. Plus, Lake Regional operates primary care clinics, Express Care clinics, rehab therapy clinics, programs for home health and hospice, and retail pharmacies. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.

 

###

CAPTION:

Lake Regional Health System celebrated the groundbreaking for its new campus in Lebanon on June 24. Pictured are Lake Regional Lebanon providers Laura Seaman, FNP-C; Jeffrey Fears, M.D.; Laura Thompson, FNP-C; Neil Schwartzman, M.D.; Ryan Rogers, MPAS, PA-C; and Dan Johnson, MSN, APRN-BC.

KRMS Radio On Facebook

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS Radio on Twitter

