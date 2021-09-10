Lake Regional CEO Dane Henry Steps Down For New Job

Lake Regional’s CEO Dane Henry is stepping down from his role.

According to reports, Henry has taken a position as President of Partners Cooperative starting in January of 2022.

Partners Cooperative is a non-for-profit hospital shared services cooperative that provides contracting and purchasing services to its membership.

Henry has been managing Lake Regional for the past 5 years and it’s expected that the Lake Regional Board of Directors soon begin a search for a new CEO.

During this time, it’s expected that an interim CEO will be designated by January, however that person’s name hasn’t been released yet.