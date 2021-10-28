Lake Regional “Commitment To Caring” Expanding Services

A familiar face has been named to a lofty position within the Lake Regional Health System.

Trish Creech, former longtime director of the Lake Area and Camdenton Chambers of Commerce, is now serving in the role of Executive Director of Philanthropy.

Creech says one of her duties is to help further the system’s mission, known as Commitment to Caring “Fund development and fund raising is about writing the checks….we’re actually developing a cultural of Philanthropy, which not only gets our hospital family, our community, our region engaged…but it really looks at their strategic mission.”

Creech also says that strategic mission involves transforming health care delivery and expanding the system’s cardiac and cancer treatment programs. More information about the “Commitment to Caring” can be found on Lake Regional’s website.