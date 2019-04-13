News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Regional Conducts Emergency Preparedness Drills

Better safe than sorry for Lake Regional Health System…That’s according to Steve Dougan, emergency preparedness coordinator for Lake Regional, who says two different emergency drills were conducted last week. The first, a surge drill, involved a mock disaster simulating a building collapse at a local hotel with around 40 victims suffering from various injuries. The second, an evacuation drill, was a test not just for Lake Regional but for all hospitals within the Region-F Healthcare Coalition which also includes Jefferson City, Columbia and other EMS providers in the area. You can hear much more on the exercise and any issues raised during the two drills during the 4:00-hour Monday afternoon on the KRMS Ozarks Today program.

