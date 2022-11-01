Lake Regional Expands Outreach in Eldon & Laurie

Lake Regional Health System announces an expansion of its specialty care in Eldon and Laurie. Patients in these areas now have greater access to heart care and pulmonology.

“Specialist outreach brings our services to more patients, making it easier for them to receive the care they need,” said Lindsay Bentley, MSN, RNC-MNN, director of Clinical Operations.

Heart Care

Lake Regional Cardiovascular Institute patients now can schedule appointments at Lake Regional Clinic – Eldon, 416 S. Maple St., and Lake Regional Clinic – Laurie, 156 Missouri Blvd. The appointments are with Patience McCoy, ACNP, PhD, who works closely with Cardiologist Muthu Krishnan, M.D., FACC.

McCoy performs diagnostic tests for heart disease, establishes care with new patients and provides follow-up care at the outreach clinic. To schedule an appointment with her in Eldon, Laurie or Osage Beach, call 573-302-4960.

In addition to this outreach, Cardiologist Zubair Khan, M.D., FACC, with Lake Regional Heart and Vascular provides outreach in Eldon, Iberia, Laurie, Richland, Lebanon and Waynesville.

Pulmonology Care

Lake Regional Pulmonology patients now can schedule appointments at Lake Regional Clinic – Laurie. Pulmonology outreach also continues at Lake Regional Clinic – Eldon.

Lake Regional’s pulmonology providers include Joe Sohal, M.D., FCCP; Miriam Carr, FNP-C; Kim Farris, MSN, APRN, FNP, NP-C; and Lyndsay Funke, MSN, APRN, FNP-C. Carr, Farris and Funke all have added appointments in Laurie, and Farris also cares for patients in Eldon.

Pulmonology services in Eldon and Laurie include follow-up and acute visits for established pulmonary patients. All new patients complete their first appointment at the Osage Beach office following a chest X-ray and baseline pulmonary function test.

To schedule a pulmonology appointment in Eldon, Laurie or Osage Beach, call 573-302-3199.

Learn more about Lake Regional’s outreach and locations at lakeregional.com/Locations.

PHOTO CAPTIONS:

· Lyndsay Funke, MSN, APRN, FNP-C

· Miriam Carr, FNP-C

· Kim Farris, MSN, APRN, FNP, NP-C

· Patience McCoy, ACNP, PhD