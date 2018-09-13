News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Regional Growth Means Security for Region, Patients

Lake Regional CEO Dane Henry

Lake Regional Health System recently released their annual report to the public, which details their growth and economic impact over the last year.  As the system continues to expand in both facilities and services provided, CEO Dane Henry says that creates security for the communities they serve.

      NEWS-9-13-18 Dane security - 13th September 2018

 

Lake Regional currently employs around 1200 people.  Recent expansions and renovation projects have also created additional construction jobs.  It’s estimated that the health system generates up to $130 million in annual economic impact through payroll alone. 

