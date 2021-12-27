News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Local News

Lake Regional Health System Announces Top Assessment Needs for 2022

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 26, 2021

Lake Regional Health System has released its list of the top community health priorities for the new year. Stacie Ling, Director of Human Resources for Lake Regional, says the 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment identifies mental health, access to health care and a lack of insurance or ability to pay for services as the lake area’s top needs for 2022. Lake Regional sent out surveys across Camden, Miller, Morgan and Laclede counties to gather individual input with 724 replies received. That data was combined with input from collaborating community partners to come up with the health assessment. The assessment is completed every three years.

