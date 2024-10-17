Lake Regional Health System Debunks Reports of Across-the-Board Budget Cuts

Reports that the Lake Regional Health System is planning six-percent budget cuts across the board, which would have far-reaching effects on staffing and services provided, are being debunked.

That’s according to Jennifer Bethurem, Vice President of Public Affairs, who tells KRMS News that no such cuts are planned but rather a challenge has been issued for Lake Regional teams to work on performance improvement goals…spanning from cost management to strategic growth to better meet the needs of patients within the system.

Word about the possible cuts started to spread after the topic was reportedly discussed during department head meetings before trickling down to the individual departments.

Bethurem also says Lake Regional also supports any community feedback.