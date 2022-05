The 13th Annual Lake Regional Fun Run and Walk is in the record books with the health system’s cardiopulmonary rehab program the big winner. Funds from the event, on Saturday, will go toward future equipment and edu8cating staff on how to use that equipment. As for those hitting the pavement, the overall winners of the 5K were Addison Fowler with a time of 25:14:08 and Dennis Kempf with a time of 27:15:72 (27-15-72). Complete results are available on Lake Regional’s website.

