Anyone interested in working at the lake area’s largest employer is welcome to attend a “career day” this weekend.

That’s according to Mitch Shields, community liaison for Lake Regional Health System, who says a number of people are needed across several departments such as: patient care techs and access representatives, health unit coordinators, laundry and housekeeping.

Lake Regional is starting employees and staff at $15 per hour with a full benefits package available.

A complete list of the openings can be found below and the “career day” at the hospital will run from 10-2 on Saturday.

***More info:

Lake Regional Health System is hiring! Come see where you fit at a Career Day: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the hospital.

“We’re excited to share what makes Lake Regional a great place to build a career,” said Stacie Ling, CPTM, LSSBB, director of Human Resources. “Our starting rate is $15 per hour, and that comes with a full benefits package that includes a health plan, paid time off, a 401(k) match and more. We’re looking for housekeepers, laundry attendants, patient access representatives, patient care techs, health unit coordinators and more. Everyone is welcome!”

Both events will be outside the hospital near Parking Lot F. See a campus map at lakeregional.com/Map.

To see a full list of Lake Regional job openings, visit lakeregional.com/Careers.

