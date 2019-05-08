News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Regional Honors Six Employees During National Nurses Week

Judy Mahoney LPN of Year

We are currently in the midst of National Nurses Week, and Lake Regional is taking time to honor some of the best they have on staff. Six outstanding nurses were chosen from over 100 nominations for a number of awards.

 – Carissa Crooks and Lindsey Griffin shared Rookie of the Year honors
 – Judy Mahoney was named the LPN of the Year
 – Tilly Schmidt received the Advanced Practice Nurse of the Year award
 – Jerri Swanson was given the Spirit of Nursing award
 – Jennifer Wiethop received the award for Mentorship

Lake Regional employs approximately 487 nurses. That includes 92 LPN’s, 363 RN’s, and 32 Nurse Practitioners.

