News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake Regional Names Chris Harper To Director Of Technology

By

Lake Regional Health System has announced the naming of Chris Harper to serve as director of Information Technology.

That’s according to the PR office which says Harper will mainly be responsible for overseeing Lake Regional’s information system infrastructure and the cybersecurity program.

Harper brings 20 years worth of experience to the position…most recently serving as the ancillary and technical services manager at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

 

***More info:

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Lake Regional is pleased to announce Chris Harper has joined the Lake Regional team as director of Information Technology. In this role, Harper oversees the information system infrastructure, which includes networking, servers, phones, Wi-Fi and more. He also oversees Help Desk, IS Engineering and Lake Regional’s cybersecurity program. Harper is a seasoned IT professional with more than 20 years of experience. Most recently, he served as ancillary and technical services manager at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Lake Regional Health System provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.

 

###

CAPTION: Chris Harper, director of Information Technology

Filed Under: Business, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com