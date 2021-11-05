Lake Regional Names Chris Harper To Director Of Technology

Lake Regional Health System has announced the naming of Chris Harper to serve as director of Information Technology.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Lake Regional is pleased to announce Chris Harper has joined the Lake Regional team as director of Information Technology. In this role, Harper oversees the information system infrastructure, which includes networking, servers, phones, Wi-Fi and more. He also oversees Help Desk, IS Engineering and Lake Regional’s cybersecurity program. Harper is a seasoned IT professional with more than 20 years of experience. Most recently, he served as ancillary and technical services manager at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

CAPTION: Chris Harper, director of Information Technology