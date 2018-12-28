Lake Regional Offering Life-Saving “Stop the Bleed” Course at No Charge

A class being offered at Lake Regional could help save someone’s life. The program is called “stop the bleed” and it’s designed to teach you how to respond to traumatic injuries in the crucial moments until first responders can take over.

NEWS-12-28-18 Swinker 1 - 28th December 2018

Mariah Swinker is Lake Regional’s Trauma Nurse Coordinator. She’ll be teaching the course January 15th. It’s free to participate and should last about 90 minutes. For information or to register, call 348-8222 or visit www.lakeregional.com/stopthebleed.