Lake Regional Pauses COVID Vaccine Mandate Following Judge’s Ruling On AG Lawsuit

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 2, 2021

Healthcare workers at Lake Regional are celebrating today, after the company issued a decision to put a pause on their vaccine mandates for all workers.

It follows a decision by a Federal Judge in a multi-state lawsuit, spearheaded by Attorney General Eric Schmitt of Missouri, which is halting the Biden Administration’s enforcement on the vaccine mandate by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Outgoing CEO Dane Henry told KRMS News last month, that around 1,500 jobs were in jeopardy if something wasn’t done by the mandate deadline.

In addition to the Federal lawsuit, Schmitt has also filed suit to halt both OSHA’s mandate on private employers and the mandate on federal contractors.

Court rulings in those cases have not yet been decided.

