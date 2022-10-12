News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Health Local News Top Stories

Lake Regional Pharmacy Consolidates Locations

ByNews Press Release

Oct 11, 2022 , ,

Lake Regional Pharmacy has announced plans to consolidate locations. The move will shift services to the three pharmacy locations that are open seven days per week. Free delivery service also will continue.

Pharmacy stores in Lake Ozark, 1870 Bagnell Dam Blvd., and Laurie, 156 Missouri Blvd., will close at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Clinic and therapy sites will remain open at these locations.

Lake Regional Pharmacy locations in Camdenton, Eldon and Osage Beach will remain open to serve customers in person. These stores are open daily and also offer convenient delivery service to customers’ homes or offices on weekdays.

“We value our pharmacy customers and are committed to ensuring their needs are met,” said Lake Regional CEO Kevin McRoberts, FACHE. “Consolidating pharmacy locations allows us to shift staffing and services to high-demand areas, ensuring we are providing the best service possible. This consolidation also keeps health system resources where they are needed most, focused on delivering exceptional care, rather than competing with other retailers.”

Beginning Friday, Oct. 28, Lake Ozark customers may choose same-day delivery if requested by 11 a.m. or pick up prescriptions either in Osage Beach, 1057 Medical Park Drive; Eldon, 416 S. Maple St.; or Camdenton, 1930 N. Business Route 5.

In Laurie, Lake Regional is working with Evans Drugs, 13655 N. State Highway 5 in Sunrise Beach, to ensure customers can safely and conveniently continue to fill prescriptions nearby.

Customers who have questions about their prescriptions may call 573-557-2231, then press “0” to speak to a pharmacist.

For more information, including store hours, visit lakeregional.com/Pharmacy.

By News Press Release

Related Post

Business Health Local News State News Top Stories

How to be safe at home: Your cool weather guide to electrical and natural gas safety

Oct 11, 2022 News Press Release
Community Events Local News Top Stories

MOCA Head Start Announces October is Head Start Awareness Month

Oct 11, 2022 News Press Release
Crime Local News Top Stories

Linn Creek Woman Faces Drug Charges

Oct 11, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Health Local News State News Top Stories

How to be safe at home: Your cool weather guide to electrical and natural gas safety

Oct 11, 2022 News Press Release
Business Health Local News Top Stories

Lake Regional Pharmacy Consolidates Locations

Oct 11, 2022 News Press Release
Community Events Local News Top Stories

MOCA Head Start Announces October is Head Start Awareness Month

Oct 11, 2022 News Press Release
Crime Local News Top Stories

Linn Creek Woman Faces Drug Charges

Oct 11, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony