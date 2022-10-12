Lake Regional Pharmacy Consolidates Locations

Lake Regional Pharmacy has announced plans to consolidate locations. The move will shift services to the three pharmacy locations that are open seven days per week. Free delivery service also will continue.

Pharmacy stores in Lake Ozark, 1870 Bagnell Dam Blvd., and Laurie, 156 Missouri Blvd., will close at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Clinic and therapy sites will remain open at these locations.

Lake Regional Pharmacy locations in Camdenton, Eldon and Osage Beach will remain open to serve customers in person. These stores are open daily and also offer convenient delivery service to customers’ homes or offices on weekdays.

“We value our pharmacy customers and are committed to ensuring their needs are met,” said Lake Regional CEO Kevin McRoberts, FACHE. “Consolidating pharmacy locations allows us to shift staffing and services to high-demand areas, ensuring we are providing the best service possible. This consolidation also keeps health system resources where they are needed most, focused on delivering exceptional care, rather than competing with other retailers.”

Beginning Friday, Oct. 28, Lake Ozark customers may choose same-day delivery if requested by 11 a.m. or pick up prescriptions either in Osage Beach, 1057 Medical Park Drive; Eldon, 416 S. Maple St.; or Camdenton, 1930 N. Business Route 5.

In Laurie, Lake Regional is working with Evans Drugs, 13655 N. State Highway 5 in Sunrise Beach, to ensure customers can safely and conveniently continue to fill prescriptions nearby.

Customers who have questions about their prescriptions may call 573-557-2231, then press “0” to speak to a pharmacist.

For more information, including store hours, visit lakeregional.com/Pharmacy.