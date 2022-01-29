All next month will be “Kids ENT Month” and Lake Regional Health System is offering a few tips for parents with kids who suffer from various ailments which are associated with ENT problems. Lake Regional’s Doctor Keith Bonacquisti, a board-certified otolaryngologist, says that problems with tonsils are among leading causes of some problems such as recurring sore throats and even obstructive sleep apnea. Doctor Bonacquisti says an ENT specialist can determine if a tonsillectomy will likely take care of the problems and that the procedure is common, usually done on an outpatient basis and with a low level of risk and fairly quick recovery time. More information about ENT-related issues for children is available by contacting your local provider.

