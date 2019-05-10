News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Regional Reports Increase in Non-Accident Trauma

Officials at Lake Regional Health System are reporting a disturbing trend involving some of the cases they are treating. Mariah Swinker is the hospital’s trauma nurse coordinator. She says they’ve seen a dramatic increase in non-accidental trauma cases over the last couple years. Non-accident trauma includes cases of rape, child abuse, elder abuse, gun violence, and domestic violence…in other words, cases in which someone intentionally inflicts trauma on their victim. In 2016, Lake Regional handled 363 such cases. That figure rose by 60% by the end of 2018, when there were 582 cases reported. Swinker says this year is shaping up to potentially be a bad one, as well. Through the first three months of this year, they’ve already seen 164 cases – a 50% increase over the same time period last year.

