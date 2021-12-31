With what appears to be another uncertain new year upon us, NOW may be the time to make sure you are taking care of #1.

That’s according to Jody Corpe, Lake Regional Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Manager, who says personal wellness should start with setting goals that do not have time constraints attached to them…”I’m just going to set my goal so that I can achieve them when they happen, and I am able to make them happen.”

Corpe also says it’s important to stay focused considering we will continue to face several different obstacles…“We’ve COVID we’ve got FLU, we’ve always got things coming at us…to back peddle every now and then is ok, as long as we continue to look forward.”

Other tips offered to enhance your personal wellness for 2022 include not to set your goals too lofty and not to go into it alone…find somebody to join in who can share in some two-way persuasion to stay the course.

***Classes being offered for residents in 2022 for Lake Regional:

Baby, Breastfeeding & Beyond

5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, Lake Regional Hospital, third floor conference rooms, 54 Hospital Drive, Osage Beach

This class is for women in their third trimester. Learn all about caring for a newborn in this interactive class. You’ll learn about breastfeeding, diapering, bathing, swaddling, car seat safety, comforting and much more. You also will learn what to expect after delivery and receive tools to help you thrive in the first few weeks of parenthood. Participants will be entered into three separate giveaway raffles for a car seat, diaper/wipe combo, and a baby soap/lotion combo set at each class. Visit lakeregional.com/events to register, or call the Lake Regional Family Birth Center at 573-348-8244 for more information.

Grief Support Group

5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, Harper Chapel, 5567 Osage Beach Parkway, Osage Beach

This support group helps participants move through grief caused by various losses, including illness, death, divorce and other difficult life events. For more information, call Community Outreach at 573-348-8222.