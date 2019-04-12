Lake Regional to Offer Free Physicals for School Sports

Some area middle and high school athletes needing physical exams to participate in sports can get them at no charge at a number of scheduled sessions coming up. Lake Regional will be providing physicals for students at Tuscumbia, School of the Osage, Iberia, and Camdenton. The first session will be Monday at Tuscumbia High School from 8am-3pm. School of the Osage physicals will be conducted April 24th, followed by Iberia May 15th and Camdenton June 12th. The clinics meet the MSHSAA requirements for participation in practices and games. They are not applicable for scouting or other activities.