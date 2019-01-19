Lake Regional to Present Mental Health First Aid Course

An event coming up at Lake Regional Hospital will teach you ways to help young people in a state of mental or emotional crisis.

Amy Bartels will be teaching the course. Those who complete will be certified as Mental Health First Aiders for Youth and can then be called upon to assist in situations where mental health professionals are not immediately available. Topics covered will include anxiety, depression, substance abuse, eating disorders, and more. The class will be held March 2nd from 8am until 5pm. Get more information at lakeregional.com/events or call the MU-Extension Office at 346-2644.