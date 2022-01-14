Lake Regional is updating its visitor policy in response to the omicron variant.

The health center will be providing medical-grade masks to anyone without one, and will be limiting visitors for most patients to only one.

Exceptions are being made for pediatric patients and end-of-life situations.

You can see more below:

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — COVID positivity rates are increasing locally, as well as statewide. To help protect patients and staff, Lake Regional Health System is modifying its visitor policy in response to current conditions.

“Throughout the pandemic, Lake Regional has made adjustments to the policy based on conditions in our community,” said Kevin McRoberts, FACHE, interim CEO at Lake Regional Health System. “As the positivity rates climb, so do the number of people seeking care in our facilities. We are taking this step to better protect our patients and employees from exposure to this highly contagious variant.”

One Visitor for Most Patients

Beginning Thursday, Jan. 13, patients hospitalized at Lake Regional Health System, as well as those receiving care in the Emergency Department, Outpatient Services and all clinics, may have one support person per day.

Exceptions will be made for pediatric patients, who may have two parents, and end-of-life situations. Lake Regional Family Birth Center and Lake Regional Skilled Nursing Facility also have separate visitor policies. See lakeregional.com/visitors for details.

Visitors should remain in the patient’s room throughout the visit and limit their re-entries each day.

New Mask Requirement

All visitors and staff at all Lake Regional facilities must wear a medical mask for better protection against the Omicron variant. Anyone wearing a cloth mask, gaiter or face shield will be supplied a medical mask. Masks should cover the nose, mouth and chin at all times.

Appeal for Grace

McRoberts asked the community to be mindful of the stress on health care workers and cooperate with the new guidelines.

“Please do not vent frustrations with COVID on our team members,” McRoberts said. “I see their sacrifices and am incredibly proud of the lives we touch and the lives we save. As individuals and as an organization, we are here to care for this community. Please help us do so in a manner that is safe for everyone.”

Testing Reminder

Testing is available for patients who have COVID symptoms or have a known COVID exposure at Lake Regional Express Care locations, open daily in Camdenton, Eldon, Lebanon and Osage Beach. To manage volumes, Lake Regional is not providing COVID-19 testing for travel or event attendance. Learn more at lakeregional.com/COVID19.

Vaccination Options

Lake Regional Health System offers weekday vaccination appointments at its seven primary care locations. You do not have to be an established patient to schedule a free vaccination. County health departments, Central Ozarks Medical Center and the area’s retail pharmacies also offer COVID-19 vaccinations.

To learn more about the vaccine’s efficacy or safety, please visit lakeregional.com/vaccine.