Lake Regional Updates The Community On The Vaccine Situation

The Lake Area’s reacting to a pause being placed on the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA and the CDC are making that call after six people were found to have blood-clotting issues after taking the shot.

“We have sequestered the Johnson and Johnson vaccines that were on hand, and any current scheduled folks we have…they have been changed over to the Moderna shot” says Mike Dow with Lake Regional Health System, “what we are learning about the six cases under review currently, is that they were women between the ages of 18 and 48, with onset of symptoms anywhere between 6 and 13 days after receiving the shot. If you received that vaccine within the last two weeks, you should reach out to your healthcare provider and discuss it with the physician.”

He tells KRMS News what side effects you should be aware of if you recently took the Johnson & Johnson single shot vaccine “severe headaches or abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath are signs and symptoms of a potential clot.”

Dow says if you took the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at that mass vaccination event in Osage Beach early last month, you are beyond the window of concern regarding actions taken right now by the CDC and the FDA.

The hotline for vaccine information in Missouri is 877-435-8411….You can also log onto http://lakeregional.com/COVID-19 for more information.

This is a developing story and we’ll pass along all other details as needed here on News /Talk KRMS.