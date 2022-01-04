Lake Regional Health System

January 3, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lake Regional Welcomes First Baby in 2022

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Atticus-Lee Bradford Crowder is the first baby born at Lake Regional Health System in 2022. Atticus-Lee, son of Kimberley Henson and Michael Crowder of Eldon, Missouri, was born at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1. He weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce and was 20 and a half inches long.

As the New Year’s baby, Atticus-Lee received a gift package including a portable play yard donated by Lake Regional Health System.

Lake Regional Family Birth Center provides beautiful private suites with state-of-the-art safety features and comfortable furnishings. Each suite is equipped for labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum care — which means women check into one room and remain in that same room throughout their entire stay. Lake Regional also provides a Level II Nursery for babies who might need extra support. Learn more about the personalized birth experiences at Lake Regional Family Birth Center at lakeregional.com/fbc.

Caption: Lake Regional Family Birth Center’s 2022 New Year’s baby Atticus-Lee Bradford Crowder with parents Michael Crowder and Kimberley Henson of Eldon.