Lake Regional Wound Healing Center Earns National Recognition

More high praise for a branch of the Lake Regional Health System, where their Wound Healing Center is receiving recognition for a job extremely well done. They’ve been named a “Center of Excellence” by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. Program Director Laurie Lowther says it’s a lot more complex than just band-aids and Neosporin.

During the 10 years they’ve been open, they’ve treated over 3400 patients and healed more than 4600 wounds. The last two years, they’ve healed 91% of wounds in less than 30 median days. You do need an appointment at the Wound Healing Center, but you do not need a referral. To schedule an appointment, call 573-302-2990.