News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News Politics State News

Lake Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer Says Biden Admin Responsible For Sagging Economy

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 31, 2021 , , , , , , , , ,

Missouri 3rd District Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer is taking aim at the Biden administration for being directly responsible for sagging consumer confidence.

Speaking on Newsmax with Shaun Kraisman, Luetkemeyer says a recent poll showing 48% of Americans indicating that we are worse off economically compared to just one year ago has been a continuing theme…“Those numbers have been consistent for the last several months. People are concerned about the direction of the country and inflation is eating away at everyone’s profits.”

Luetkemeyer also says he doesn’t see the situation changing for the better any time soon…“I think our economy is going to be very slow and sluggish for the next year and I’m very concerned about it. And this administration seems to be doubling down on all the things you shouldn’t be doing to combat this, like raising taxes and over-regulations….so we’ll see where it goes.”

Luetkemer’s district, here in the lake area, covers Miller County and a part of Camden County.

 

***More info:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer (MO-03), Ranking Member on the House Small Business Committee joined Shaun Kraisman on Newsmax’s “National Report” to discuss a recent poll showing 48% of American adults say they are worse off economically than one year ago and the raging inflation we are seeing under the Biden Administration.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Community Events Health Local News

Lake Regional Says You Should Focus On Your Personal Well-being For 2022

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Politics

Ryan Bridges Announces Run For Camden County Associate Circuit Judge

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Top Stories

Camden County EMA Moving Fast To Replace Old EAS System

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News Politics State News

Lake Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer Says Biden Admin Responsible For Sagging Economy

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Health Local News

Lake Regional Says You Should Focus On Your Personal Well-being For 2022

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Politics

Ryan Bridges Announces Run For Camden County Associate Circuit Judge

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Top Stories

Camden County EMA Moving Fast To Replace Old EAS System

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com