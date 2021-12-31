Missouri 3rd District Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer is taking aim at the Biden administration for being directly responsible for sagging consumer confidence.

Speaking on Newsmax with Shaun Kraisman, Luetkemeyer says a recent poll showing 48% of Americans indicating that we are worse off economically compared to just one year ago has been a continuing theme…“Those numbers have been consistent for the last several months. People are concerned about the direction of the country and inflation is eating away at everyone’s profits.”

Luetkemeyer also says he doesn’t see the situation changing for the better any time soon…“I think our economy is going to be very slow and sluggish for the next year and I’m very concerned about it. And this administration seems to be doubling down on all the things you shouldn’t be doing to combat this, like raising taxes and over-regulations….so we’ll see where it goes.”

Luetkemer’s district, here in the lake area, covers Miller County and a part of Camden County.

***More info:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer (MO-03), Ranking Member on the House Small Business Committee joined Shaun Kraisman on Newsmax’s “National Report” to discuss a recent poll showing 48% of American adults say they are worse off economically than one year ago and the raging inflation we are seeing under the Biden Administration.